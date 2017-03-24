WATCH: Gyorgy Goloman Puts Humphries On A Poster

Ryan Mayer

The UCLA Bruins are loaded with offensive talent averaging over 90 points per game with six players on the roster averaging double figures. 6’11” junior forward George Goloman isn’t one of those guys. Goloman averaged 3.7 points in just 11 minutes per game during the regular season.

However, he provided one of the biggest highlights of the first half of the team’s Sweet 16 game against Kentucky when he drove baseline and was met at the rim by the Wildcats Isaac Humphries. Hint: it didn’t end well for Humphries.

Goloman may not be one of the leading scorers on this UCLA team, but he showed he’s more than capable of providing a highlight play.