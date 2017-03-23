WATCH: 7-Foot-1, 300 Pound Przemek Karnowski Air Balls Foul Shot, Laughs It Off

March 23, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Gonzaga Bulldogs, NCAA BB, NCAA Tournament, Przemek Karnowski

Bryan Altman

Time, in the Sweet 16, is precious. You only get 40 minutes to either punch your ticket to the Elite 8 and each one of those minutes counts, which is why you’ll hardly see anything other than intense gazes on the faces of players more often than not.

But when Gonzaga’s 7′ 1”, 300 pound center Pzekemick Karnowski air balled a foul shot late in his team’s game against West Virginia, even he had to crack a smile.

Karnowski is in his senior season with the Zags, so literally every one could be the big man’s last in a Bulldogs uniform. Glad to see he’s enjoying it and making the most of it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live