WATCH: Bill Self’s Son Tyler Drains Three-Pointer, Kansas Bench Goes Wild

When a game is out of reach in the NCAA Tournament — as it often is when No. 1 seeds face off against No. 16 seeds — coaches from both sides tend to get players off their bench into the game to get them a taste of March Madness that they’ll remember for a lifetime.

One such player for the Kansas Jayhawks just so happens to be Tyler Self, coach Bill Self’s son.

On Friday night Tyler got himself some game action in Kansas’s first round blowout of UC Davis and made the most of the opportunity. Tyler drainer a three-pointer to put Kansas over the century mark, and his teammates just lost their damn minds.

Bill Self's son hits 3, Kansas bench loses its mind. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LLIvBSoWUg — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2017

Frank Mason lost his mind after Tyler Self's three. pic.twitter.com/5nnimiiqf8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2017

Even Bill cracked a smile at this one.

To put it into perspective how big of a moment this was, Tyler’s in his senior year at KU and this year he had a career-high nine shot attempts (he made two of them) during the regular season.

So congrats to KU for moving on, but also to Tyler for getting his “one shining moment” and putting an exclamation mark on a big win for his team.