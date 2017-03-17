Twitter Reacts To Controversial Flagrant 1 Call To End Seton Hall-Arkansas Game

Bryan Altman

The No. 9 Seton Hall Pirates fought valiantly against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and actually led much of the afternoon on Friday in their round of 64 matchup.

But a brutal sequence of events as the clock ticked down at the end of the second half cost Seton Hall a chance to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2004.

First, with Seton Hall trailing by one with under 30 seconds to play, Pirates point guard Khadeen Carrington got called for a blatant travel that handed the ball back to the Razorbacks and forced Seton Hall to foul in order to extend the game.

That’s where things really went off the rails for the Pirates.

Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez went to foul Arkansas’s Jaylen Barford but according to officials “made no play for the ball” in addition to accidentally tripping Barford, which resulted in a flagrant 1 foul call against the Pirates.

This was called a flagrant. pic.twitter.com/IcqB89sFfP — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 17, 2017

The call gave the Razorbacks two foul shots, both of which they made, and the ball, which forced Seton Hall to foul again. Arkansas then took advantage of the opportunity to extend their lead to a two-possession lead, effectively ending the Pirates’ season.

Immediate reaction to the call was extremely negative.

Seton Hall made too many mistakes down the stretch, but that flagrant foul call was the abomination of all abominations. Inexcusable. #shbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 17, 2017

You can not call a flagrant foul in a 1 point game with 18 seconds left in the tournament. Total garbage call. (And I picked Arkansas) — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) March 17, 2017

Horrendous flagrant foul call in Arkansas-Seton Hall. It would be like calling that last foul in NU-Vandy a flagrant 1. — J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 17, 2017

What an absolute horrific call by the officials on #SetonHall .. No damn way that was a "Flagrant 1" foul at the end of the game. #pathetic — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) March 17, 2017

The referee crew in the Arkansas/Seton Hall game should not be allowed to ref another game this tournament. Such an awful flagrant foul call — Ryan (@CoachG14) March 17, 2017

That flagrant foul call on Seton Hall is one of the worst end of game calls I have ever seen in my entire life. I am not underselling this. — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) March 17, 2017

Way to ruin what should've been a quality finish, refs. That wasn't a flagrant foul. Terrible. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) March 17, 2017

Some, however, thought that officials made the right call.

Rulebook dictates flagrant 1 for "contact that is not a legitimate attempt to play the ball or player." Rodriguez made no attempt on ball. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 17, 2017

Rodriguez had a clear opportunity to go for the ball but chose not to. Unfortunate way for a game to end, but the call was correct. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 17, 2017

Hated Flagrant 1 call on Seton Hall until TNT showed the definition of Flagrant 1, which is pretty much exactly what happened on that play. — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 17, 2017

@DannyWest1 It's in the literal definition of the the call. I called flagrant 1 right when it happened. You may not like it, but it's right. — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) March 17, 2017

But most disagreed.