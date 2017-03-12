2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Released

Ryan Mayer

It’s Selection Sunday and the sports world’s eyes are focused on college basketball as we get ready for the madness to begin. With all of the automatic bids wrapped up earlier in the day, the question was just where every team would fall according to the selection committee.

The committee deliberated, put together their 68 team field and this is the bracket that they have come up with. Games begin with the First Four on Tuesday night, and the true bonanza begins on Thursday afternoon with the Round of 64 getting underway.

First Four

11 Providence vs 11 USC

11 Kansas State vs 11 Wake Forest

16 Mount St. Mary’s vs 16 New Orleans

16 NC Central vs 16 UC Davis

East

1 Villanova vs 16 Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans

8 Wisconsin vs 9 Virginia Tech

5 Virginia vs 12 UNC-Wilmington

4 Florida vs 13 East Tennessee State

3 Baylor vs 14 New Mexico State

6 SMU vs 11 Providence/USC

7 South Carolina vs 10 Marquette

2 Duke vs 15 Troy

Midwest

1 Kansas vs 16 NC Central/UC Davis

8 Miami vs 9 Michigan State

5 Iowa State vs 12 Nevada

4 Purdue vs 13 Vermont

3 Oregon vs 14 Iona

6 Creighton vs 11 Rhode Island

7 Michigan vs 10 Oklahoma State

2 Louisville vs 15 Jacksonville State

South

1 UNC vs 16 Texas Southern

8 Arkansas vs 9 Seton Hall

5 Minnesota vs 12 Middle Tennessee State

4 Butler vs 13 Winthrop

3 UCLA vs 14 Kent State

6 Cincinnati vs 11 Kansas State/Wake Forest

7 Dayton vs 10 Wichita State

2 Kentucky vs 15 Northern Kentucky

West

1 Gonzaga vs 16 South Dakota State

8 Northwestern vs 9 Vanderbilt

5 Notre Dame vs 12 Princeton

4 West Virginia vs 13 Bucknell

3 Florida State vs 14 Florida Gulf Coast

6 Maryland vs 11 Xavier

7 Saint Mary’s vs 10 VCU

2 Arizona vs 15 North Dakota