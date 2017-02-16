George Foreman On Conor McGregor: ‘No One Even Knew His Name Until Talk Of Mayweather Fight’

By Jake Brown

As of now, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor won’t be fighting. There’s still a possibility the fight will go down though. McGregor has become widely popular and the face of UFC at the moment, but boxing legend George Foreman believes Mayweather has made him famous.

“The other guy, no one even knew his name and now he keeps flirting with the idea of him fighting Floyd Mayweather,” Foreman told me on The Jake Brown Show on Play.it. “He should take advantage of that and go out and fight 100 more people and wait until the Mayweather fight happens. He’s famous now. He’s almost a household name and he was not until the talk of him fighting Mayweather. It doesn’t even have to happen. I’m not buying anymore Mayweather fights. Best believe that. Not me.”

Besides Mayweather, I was curious to know who Foreman thinks is the best fighter at the current moment.

“Canelo Alvarez, he’s the best there is as far as I’m concerned,” Foreman said. “I’d buy two tickets whenever he’s boxing, I’d buy it on pay-per-view. I’d buy it in two of my places where I live to make certain that I can watch it.”

Jake Brown is the Digital Program Manager at CBS Sports Radio and a columnist for CBS Sports Radio, CBS Local Sports, and CBS Local. You can catch him on The Jake Brown Show on CBS Radio’s Play.it, iTunes, and Spotify. It’s a weekly sports show mixed in with a bit of entertainment and interviews as well every week. He occasionally hosts SportsTalk1240 on WGBB in Long Island, and formerly hosted Brown and Scoop, Brown and Troupe, and on ESPN Radio NH. Jake lives in Queens and being a Mets fan is finally paying off.