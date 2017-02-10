Adrien Broner Opens Up About Jail Time, Mental Health Issues Ahead Of Welterweight Fight

Bryan Altman

Last year was a trying year for Adrien Broner, to say the very least. The former four-division world champion spent 30 days behind bars for contempt of court after showing up late to a scheduled trial appearance for assault and robbery charges and famously posted a photo of a gun alongside an ominous note — that many interpreted as a suicide note — on Instagram.

Ahead of his welterweight fight on Saturday night, Feb. 18, against top contender Adrian Granados, airing live on SHOWTIME beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, Broner sat down with Emmy-winning writer Mark Kriegel to discuss his tumultuous past and Broner’s future as one of boxing’s brightest stars.

One of the first things Kreigel asked Broner was exactly what happened the day he posted the picture of a gun to Instagram and gave many the impression that he was preparing to take his own life.

“You know, you’ve got days where — some days you’re just feeling good,” Broner explained. “Then you’ve got some days where you’re feeling… the worst ever. For me, it was… more feeling unappreciated. Because I’d give my last to anybody. I was just feeling unappreciated and I’m just glad that god got me out of that mind state and I’m back on a more positive path.”

That positive path begins with his fight on the 18th against a tough opponent in Granados, who has an 18-4-2 record and five straight victories over some stiff competition.

“What does this fight represent for you?” Kreigel asked.

“The start of my legacy,” Broner said. I could have picked somebody who I could have easily demolished, you know? But that’s not what I want. And everybody who was out there, they look at my opponent like ‘who is this guy? We don’t even know his name.’

“He’s a world class fighter. He’s one of the most underrated welterweights out there. If you’re not on your A-game you can easily lose to him.”

Granados will have his shot at Broner in just a few days in what many are expecting to be one of the best bouts of the year.