WATCH: Tailgate Fan At Guy Fieri’s Big Game Tailgate

The NFL’s biggest event of the year attracts some big-time pregame parties and this past weekend was no different. Host Nick Stevens and the crew of Tailgate Fan made the trip down to Houston to check out the local scene in the lead up to the big game.

One of the biggest events of the weekend belonged to celebrity chef Guy Fieri who hosts his annual players tailgate on the day of the big game. Nick caught up with Fieri to get a taste of this year’s food offerings while also catching up with several current and former NFL players.

>>Watch More Tailgate Fan: Big Game Edition here

Stevens and company caught up with New York Giants safety Landon Collins, former NFL corner turned chef Eddie Jackson, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman and others. Watch the full video above.