WATCH: Roger Goodell Shakes Robert Kraft, Tom Brady’s Hands After Super Bowl Win

February 5, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The New England Patriots have won the Super Bowl thanks to a heart-stopping 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Thanks to that win, one of the most interesting storylines coming into the Super Bowl was actually able to come to fruition.

In case you were unaware, things have been fairly contentious between the Patriots organization and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell since the beginning of DeflateGate two years ago. That led many to wonder what would happen if the commish had to present the Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady if they won. Well, now we know. What happened was a handshake and an exchange of words between the New England QB and the commissioner.

There’s no way of knowing what was said in this exchange, but something was definitely said by both parties. The handshake between Goodell and Patriots owner Robert Kraft was, well, less inspiring.

Regardless, the Patriots are Super Bowl champions and there was no talk (explicitly) about DeflateGate in the post-game speeches from Kraft or head coach Bill Belichick.

