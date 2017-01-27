The Taz Show: Live special on Sunday night at 11 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Radio

Taz Breaks Down Why He Wouldn’t Have Triple H And Seth Rollins In The Royal Rumble

January 27, 2017 12:47 PM
Royal Rumble, The Taz Show, WWE

Ryan Mayer

The wrestling world is gearing up for one of its main events this weekend in the Royal Rumble and with that, the rumors, previews, and predictions for how things are going to shake out are coming in hot and heavy. One of the more fun things for fans to do as the Rumble nears is to guess which wrestlers will make appearances as “surprise entrants” into the main event.

While fans continue to speculate, Taz added his voice to the proceedings on Friday’s episode of The Taz Show: Bodyslams and Beyond. After some of his crew suggested that Triple H could be a surprise entrant into the Rumble with Seth Rollins eliminating him, Taz explained why he doesn’t think that would be in the WWE’s best interest.

“You guys could be right. That’s the cool thing and what I’ve been saying about this Royal Rumble is you can’t–it’s such a wildcard, it’s a needle in a haystack,” said Taz. “It’s hard to say I told you I was right because it’s a lot of guessing here. But, this is my thought process behind Triple H, I just don’t think you want Triple H in that Rumble match. In my opinion, I think you have to let that thing with him and Seth rock and roll into Raw. I don’t think it’s the end of the world, this may be shocking to some people, if Seth Rollins is not on the Royal Rumble as far as competing, it’s not the end of the world. He could do something backstage, cut a promo, could do something with Stephanie where he says to her ‘what the hell happened on Monday.’ You could continue that story and he doesn’t have to wrestle.”

Taz elaborated further on why the storyline of Seth Rollins eliminating Triple H wouldn’t make sense because of the events on RAW this past Monday night. Check out the video above to hear his full thoughts and head over here for full archives of the show. Taz will be live on the air of CBS Sports Radio and its affiliates nationwide on Sunday night following the event from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

