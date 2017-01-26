The Taz Show To Air Live On CBS Sports Radio Following Wrestling’s Annual Major Winter Event

January 26, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Pro Wrestling, Ryan Mayer, The Taz Show, Wrestling, WWE

Ryan Mayer

Wrestling’s preeminent winter event takes place this Sunday, January 29th. As with any big pay-per-view event, there will be plenty of things to debate and CBS Sports Radio has you covered.

The network will be airing a live, special edition of The Taz Show: Bodyslams and Beyond immediately following the event. Former wrestler Taz will be joined by WFAN’s Evan Roberts and PW Insider’s Mike Johnson for a three-hour live show from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET that will air on 200 CBS Sports Radio affiliated stations as well as 13 CBS Radio owned sports stations throughout the nation.

The show will discuss the winners, losers, and best moves of the night as the trio breakdown one of the year’s biggest wrestling events. In addition to the over the air broadcast of the show, a streamed version will be available online via The Taz Show.

