Frank’s RedHot Recipes: Buffalo Chicken Wings With NY Jets Devin Smith And Jalin Marshall

January 20, 2017 1:10 PM
Still scouring the web for the perfect championship Sunday recipe to wow your friends and satisfy your taste buds? Well, look no further, because Frank’s RedHot’s Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe is as easy and delicious as recipes come.

To show you how it’s done, New York Jets wide receivers Jalin Marshall and Devin Smith teamed up with host Nick Stevens and chef Jennifer Ophir once more to create the perfect buffalo wings for a perfect slate of Sunday football.

For a full list of ingredients, check out the list below, or click here.

And, make sure to watch the video above to see exactly how it’s done!

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 lbs. chicken wing pieces
  • 1/2 cup FRANK’S RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
  • 1/3 cup butter, melted

Directions

BAKE wings in foil-lined pan at 450 °F for 30 min. until crispy, turning once.

COMBINE Frank’s RedHot Sauce and butter in bowl.

TOSS wings in sauce to coat completely. Serve with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

