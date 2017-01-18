Paulie Malignaggi: I Would Beat McGregor In A Boxing Match

Ryan Mayer

The talk surrounding a possible mega-fight between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor has heated up once again in recent weeks with both fighters weighing in on what it would take for them to agree to a fight. Preliminary “offers” have been put out in the press by both sides garnering a lot of attention and speculation among the fighting community.

CBS Radio’s Play.it podcast host Michael Rapaport, of the I AM RAPAPORT STEREO PODCAST, thinks the whole notion of this fight is stupid. Rapaport brought fellow podcast host and boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi on to discuss the potential fight and what level of boxing Malginaggi would expect from McGregor if he were to face him in the ring.

“Very low, very limited boxer. I really don’t get a lot of knockouts Mike, but, I feel like I’d stop him in a boxing match,” said Malignaggi Michael Rapaport’s I AM RAPAPORT STEREO PODCAST. “People think about stopping, they think about knockouts, they think about violent knockouts. I’m not saying I would stop him with a violent knockout. I’m saying that I would pummel him, beat him down into submission to where he’s cut up, bleeding from his mouth, bleeding from his nose, just beat up. Then he’s got to look at the round card girl at the end of round 4 or 5 and realize that there’s five-to-seven rounds still left in the fight and really question himself to how or whether he can continue to get pummeled every round. That’s the kind of fight I would anticipate in fighting Conor McGregor. I don’t think he’s anywhere near the level that I’m at, let alone Mayweather, or anywhere near somebody levels below me.”

“I think if Conor McGregor was to box, he’d have to be treated just like a regular prospect and brought up the ladder like a regular prospect,” said Malignaggi. “Then, you’d hope that he could eventually climb those ladders. But, I don’t think he’s humble enough to do that number one, because he’d be fighting in small arenas. Number two, there’s just not a depth to it anymore. You’re just not going to understand the distances and the mathematical angles of boxing the way you can in mixed martial arts anymore because it’s too late. It’s almost like starting over. You just don’t have the mind for it at a certain age.”

That all said, does Malignaggi think the Mayweather-McGregor fight will actually happen?

“I think, if they can get enough money together to convince Mayweather, maybe they’ll do it. But, a piece of me thinks that Dana White just enjoys the hype that McGregor is bringing upon himself by talking about it. I don’t think he really wants to put the fight together because, if you put the fight together you’re going to ruin McGregor’s image. Especially in the days now of YouTube and social media, you know how many memes would come out of Conor McGregor getting his ass whooped? It would destroy his image.”

