Frank’s RedHot Recipes: Buffalo Chicken Dip With Boomer Esiason

It’s championship week of the NFL playoffs and now is the time to break out the best dishes for the biggest games of the year! If you’re looking to spice up your menu — both literally and figuratively — for these games, look no further than this delicious Frank’s RedHot’s Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe.

This recipe is so good, it got NFL legend and CBS Sports NFL analyst Boomer Esiason back into the kitchen with host Nick Stevens and chef Jennifer Ophir to show you how to make this delectable dip.

For a full list of ingredients, check out the list below, or click here.

And, make sure to watch the video above to see exactly how it’s done!

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 (8 oz. pkg.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup FRANK’S RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or FRANK’S RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce

1/2 cup Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

1/2 cup crumbled bleu cheese or your favorite shredded cheese

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350°F.

COMBINE all ingredients and spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish.

BAKE 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Garnish with chopped green onions if desired. Serve with crackers and/or vegetables.