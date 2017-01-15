Twitter Calls For Tony Romo As Cowboys’ Offense Struggles In First Half

Bryan Altman

In the Cowboys’ first game of the playoffs, it didn’t take much time at all for all of the goodwill Dak Prescott built up with Cowboys faithful to begin eroding.

With the Cowboys trailing 21-3 and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense looking unstoppable, the internet began to motion for Tony Romo to relieve Prescott — even though Prescott has been victimized by some drops from wide receivers and hasn’t necessarily played poorly.

Now I figure Jerry will signal down to Jason Garrett to put Romo in. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2017

Both Dak Prescott and Tony Romo are throwing in Cowboys bench area. #Cowboys down 21-3 — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 15, 2017

3 and out here and I'm chanting ROMO!!!! — Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) January 15, 2017

Put your pride aside Jason Garrett. You better put Romo in. — watching Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys — Christopher Jones (@Jones_Chris75) January 15, 2017

Where's Romo lol — Avery (@arrien10) January 15, 2017

Too early to think Romo Time? — FWBHS VIKINGS (@fwb_power) January 15, 2017

Time to put in Romo 🏈 #cowboysvspackers — Dewey (@Dew_Greg) January 15, 2017

Tony Romo, where you at?? pic.twitter.com/TgeSiU0igs — Matt Pascale (@MTP_OLL) January 15, 2017

@RickDocWalker yup……Packers score again it's Romo time — Tallest66 (@TallerThanYou66) January 15, 2017

Romo playing in relief of Prescott in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagle. That was his first game action after missing most of the regular season with a preseason back injury, which gave Prescott the starting job,