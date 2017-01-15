Twitter Calls For Tony Romo As Cowboys’ Offense Struggles In First Half

January 15, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Cowboys, Dak Prescott, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Packers, Tony Romo

Bryan Altman

In the Cowboys’ first game of the playoffs, it didn’t take much time at all for all of the goodwill Dak Prescott built up with Cowboys faithful to begin eroding.

With the Cowboys trailing 21-3 and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense looking unstoppable, the internet began to motion for Tony Romo to relieve Prescott — even though Prescott has been victimized by some drops from wide receivers and hasn’t necessarily played poorly.

Romo playing in relief of Prescott in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagle. That was his first game action after missing most of the regular season with a preseason back injury, which gave Prescott the starting job,

