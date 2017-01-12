Frank’s RedHot Recipes: Sweet Chili Meatballs With NY Jets Devin Smith And Jalin Marshall

We’re through the first round of the NFL playoffs, and just as each remaining team has to step its game up on the field, it’s time for you to step your game up in the kitchen with this dynamite Frank’s RedHot recipe.

>>Find more Frank’s RedHot Recipes here!

Last week, host Nick Stevens was joined by NFL legend Boomer Esiason and chef Jennifer Ophir to show you how to make Frank’s RedHot’s Big Game Chili. This week, Nick and Jennifer are back in the kitchen, this time with New York Jets wide receivers Jalin Marshall and Devin Smith to show you how to make Frank’s RedHot’s Sweet Chili Meatballs.

For a full list of ingredients, check out the list below, or click here.

And, make sure to watch the video above to see exactly how it’s done!

Ingredients

1 lb. lean ground turkey [or ground beef]

1/3 cup Japanese panko crumbs [or bread crumbs]

1 large egg,beaten

1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

3 green onions,chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger,finely minced

1/2 tsp. salt

12 oz. FRANK’S RedHot Sweet Chili Sauce, divided

Directions

MIX ground meat, panko crumbs, cilantro, onion, ginger, egg, salt, and 1/4 cup Sweet Chili Sauce. Form into 1 inch meatballs. Place on lightly greased baking sheets.

BAKE in 350°F oven for 20 minutes, turning once half way through. Put meatballs in a slow cooker on warm mode.

SERVE with remaining Sweet Chili Sauce in slow cooker on low to keep meatballs warm. Gently stir to coat meatballs.