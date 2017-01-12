Frank’s RedHot Recipes: Sweet Chili Meatballs With NY Jets Devin Smith And Jalin Marshall

January 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Devin Smith, Franks RedHot, Jalin Marshall, Redhot Recipes

We’re through the first round of the NFL playoffs, and just as each remaining team has to step its game up on the field, it’s time for you to step your game up in the kitchen with this dynamite Frank’s RedHot recipe.

>>Find more Frank’s RedHot Recipes here!

Last week, host Nick Stevens was joined by NFL legend Boomer Esiason and chef Jennifer Ophir to show you how to make Frank’s RedHot’s Big Game Chili. This week, Nick and Jennifer are back in the kitchen, this time with New York Jets wide receivers Jalin Marshall and Devin Smith to show you how to make Frank’s RedHot’s Sweet Chili Meatballs.

For a full list of ingredients, check out the list below, or click here.

And, make sure to watch the video above to see exactly how it’s done!

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. lean ground turkey [or ground beef]
  • 1/3 cup Japanese panko crumbs [or bread crumbs]
  • 1 large egg,beaten
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 3 green onions,chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh ginger,finely minced
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 12 oz. FRANK’S RedHot Sweet Chili Sauce, divided

Directions

MIX ground meat, panko crumbs, cilantro, onion, ginger, egg, salt, and 1/4 cup Sweet Chili Sauce. Form into 1 inch meatballs. Place on lightly greased baking sheets.

BAKE in 350°F oven for 20 minutes, turning once half way through. Put meatballs in a slow cooker on warm mode.

SERVE with remaining Sweet Chili Sauce in slow cooker on low to keep meatballs warm. Gently stir to coat meatballs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live