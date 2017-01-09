Vegas Rooting Hard For Big Alabama Victory In National Championship

Ryan Mayer

In case you’re unaware, the college football national championship game is being played this evening in a rematch of last year’s game between Alabama and Clemson. There are plenty of picks pieces out there and many people, myself included, believe Clemson can keep it close with the Tide tonight. For that exact reason, Las Vegas is rooting for a big win for Alabama.

According to an article on Sportsline.com, the public has been betting Clemson so heavily that the Vegas sportsbooks are hoping for a big Tide win. From Sportsline.com:

“We will be rooting hard for ‘Bama,” said Jason Simbal, VP of risk for CG Technology sportsbooks in Las Vegas. “An outright Clemson win would be the worst.” MGM Resorts’ Jay Rood echoed those sentiments, saying his books have taken three times as much money on Clemson.”

Depending on where you look, the Tigers are currently listed between 6.5 and 7-point underdogs heading into the game. When these two teams met last season, the Tigers were in the same spot against the spread and were able to cover with a late touchdown to make the final score 45-40. Bettors seem to be thinking that Dabo Swinney’s crew can do much of the same this season and it has Vegas dressing in crimson for the day.

The game kicks off this evening at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.

