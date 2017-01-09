WATCH: Two-Time Boxing Champ Paulie Malignaggi Gets His Butt Kicked (Literally) For Rousey Bet

Bryan Altman

On Dec. 30, 2016, the world watched in horror as former undefeated Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was given a brutal beatdown by current Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in her first fight back in over a year.

Most UFC experts weren’t sure what to expect from Rousey after such a long layoff on the heels of such a brutal KO at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193. But there was at least one man, a man with superior knowledge of the fight game, I might add, who had a hunch that Rousey would come out firing and wind up victorious in her return to action.

Obviously, he was severely mistaken.

That man was Showtime Championship Boxing “From Brooklyn To The World’s” own Paulie Malignaggi.

Malignaggi, the former two-time champion, bet co-host Peter Cards five kicks to the butt that Rousey would beat Nunes and on Monday, Jan. 9, the former champ was forced to pay up.

As you can tell, it was Cards’s pleasure to collect on this particular wager.

After it was all over, all Malignaggi had to say was “I hope Ronda appreciates me getting her back.”