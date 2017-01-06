Frank’s RedHot Recipes: Big Game Chili With Boomer Esiason

The NFL playoffs are upon us! As you get ready for the big game over the course of the next several weeks, you’ll probably be invited to your fair share of watch parties. In order to be the best guest you can possibly be, you’ll want to contribute a food item to the party.

That said, maybe you’re not much of a cook, or you’re bored with the same old recipes. Frank’s RedHot along with CBS Sports NFL analyst Boomer Esiason, chef Jennifer Ophir and host Nick Stevens have you covered. In the video above, the trio will show you how to make Frank’s RedHot Chili.

For a full list of ingredients, check out the list below or click here.

Chili Ingredients

2 lbs. of ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

1 can crushed tomatoes in puree (28 oz.)

1 can of red kidney beans, undrained (15-19 oz.)

1/4 cup FRANK’S RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or FRANK’S RedHot Kickin’ BBQ Sauce

2 packages of chili seasoning mix (1 1/4 oz.)

Directions

COOK beef in large nonstick pot until browned. Add onion; cook 3 minutes. Drain.

STIR in remaining ingredients. Heat to boiling. Stir often.

SIMMER, partially covered, 15 min. until flavors are blended; stirring often. Garnish as desired with shredded cheddar cheese, scallions and sour cream.